Although the June 30 Money in the Bank go home episode of SmackDown will air in its usual time at 8 p.m. ET on USA in the United States, it won’t be live. That’s because the show is being held at the O2 Arena in London, England. That means spoilers are readily available for those who wish to partake.

These will include the matches that Vince McMahon allegedly had pulled from last week’s SmackDown, as WWE quietly added those back to the line-up earlier this afternoon.

We’ll update this post as results come in from O2 Arena.