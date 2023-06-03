Last year after WrestleMania 38, we wrote about the friendship between Becky Lynch, Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn, one of the most wholesome (and one of our favorite) things in pro wrestling.

When KO & Sami main event-ed night one of WrestleMania 39 this year, Lynch shared how much their continued success meant to her while giving us a glimpse into a relationship that spans more than a decade-and-a-half:

Why are we bringing that up now? Because last weekend, Owens & Zayn main event-ed another show, Night of Champions. Their Jimmy Uso-assisted victory over Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa very well may have been the culmination of their story with The Bloodline, a program that’s entrenched them as WWE legends. It also came at the end of profoundly meaningful week for Sami in Saudi Arabia.

And in the course of this behind the scenes video from WWE about that May 27 show in Jeddah, KO talks about how much it meant to him to watch his friend experience all of that. We also get a glimpse of Lynch, still bloody from her Zoey Stark-assisted loss to Trish Stratus, crying as she watched her friends enter while the Saudi crowd showered them with cheers.

“I don’t know why I get so emotional with these two.”

A longer version of Becky’s reaction has been making the social media rounds, and it found it’s way to Sami...

Which just makes us want to say, again — KO & Sami & Becky forever.