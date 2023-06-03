Emma & Riddick Moss got engaged!

The good news keeps coming in the real lives of WWE Superstars. Carmella and Alexa are having babies, it looks like Omos’ wedding either is happening or just happened*, and now this...

Emma and Riddick Moss are engaged!

As you can tell by her, “I said yes a million times in my head before you even asked” caption, the future Mrs. Madcap is pretty excited about this development. So why shouldn’t we be?

Emma (real name Tenille Dashwood) and Moss (Michael Rallis) went public with their relationship last summer. She returned to WWE last October, five years after she was released. The company subsequently paired them together on-screen, and they were each assigned to Raw in the recent Draft.

Now they’ll be paired up off-screen (hopefully) for the rest of their lives!