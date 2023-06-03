Meet WWE’s Spring 2023 Rookie Class

Last week (from the looks of the above vide, during the taping of the May 30 episode of NXT), WWE introduced nine new signees who are starting training at the company’s Orlando Performance Center.

They are:

Ezekiel Balogun , a 25 year old from Nigeria who played basketball for the University of North Florida

, a 25 year old from Nigeria who played basketball for the University of North Florida Melanie Brzezinski , a 22 year old bodybuilder, CrossFit athlete, and black belt in karate who graduated from the University of Tampa

, a 22 year old bodybuilder, CrossFit athlete, and black belt in karate who graduated from the University of Tampa Alexis Gray , a 25 year old from the Bahamas who ran track for Texas Southern University

, a 25 year old from the Bahamas who ran track for Texas Southern University Andrzej Hughes-Murray , a 25 year old football player from Oregon State University who’d signed with the Los Angeles Rams as an undrafted free agent last year

, a 25 year old football player from Oregon State University who’d signed with the Los Angeles Rams as an undrafted free agent last year Vlad Pavlenko , a 26 year old who was three-time All-American in track & field for Iowa State University

, a 26 year old who was three-time All-American in track & field for Iowa State University Tylynn Register , a former track & field athlete from Jacksonville State University

, a former track & field athlete from Jacksonville State University Kevin Robertson , a former football defensive lineman for Temple University

, a former football defensive lineman for Temple University Hunter Smallback , a 23 year old former football defensive end for Stetson University

, a 23 year old former football defensive end for Stetson University Coy Wanner, a 24 year old former football tight end from the University of Wisconsin

Join us in wishing them luck as they try out a new career, and we’ll see if/when they get WWE names & start appearing on the Coconut Loop.