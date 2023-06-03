Some places do power rankings. Here at Cageside, we do a stock report.

In this weekly series, we identify three Superstars (or groups of Superstars) who are on their way up, and three that are moving in the opposite direction. After a busy week that included SmackDown star AJ Styles wrestling on Raw, Roman Reigns receiving a new WWE Universal championship belt, and Solo Sikoa turning on Jimmy Uso, a lot of fortunes were changed.

With that in mind, let’s see whose stock decreased the most this week:

Stock Down #3: Hit Row

Just in case anybody thought Hit Row’s fortunes might change following the WWE Draft, the last couple of weeks have established that they are the jobbiest of jobbers on the SmackDown roster. Cameron Grimes made quick work of Ashante Adonis last week on SmackDown, and The O.C. easily beat Adonis and Top Dolla on last night’s episode.

Stock Down #2: The Miz, Bronson Reed, Lacey Evans, Montez Ford

These four wrestlers all failed to win their Money in the Bank qualifying matches on WWE television this week, which means they are all in jeopardy of being left off the upcoming PPV in London on July 1. In the case of Montez Ford, it’s a reminder that his long-awaited singles push isn’t happening any time soon, and might even require a heel turn before it can ever get going.

Stock Down #1: mån.sôör & ma.çé

When the story of Maxxine Dupri’s pursuit of Otis began back in February, it looked like the idea was to move Otis away from Alpha Academy and into Maximum Male Models. However, the last couple of weeks have made it seem much more like Maxxine will coexist with Chad Gable in Alpha Academy, as they both continue to support Otis. In that case, there might not be a spot in this story for mån.sôör & ma.çé. They have been off TV the last couple weeks, trying to keep their male models gimmick going via social media.

Now let’s see whose stock increased the most this week:

Stock Up #3: Trish Stratus & Zoey Stark

Zoey Stark’s main roster run is off to a promising start. Her partnership with Trish Stratus guarantees that Zoey will receive regular TV time opposite Becky Lynch. In the early going of this story, she’s been able to lay out Becky multiple times with her finishing move.

Stock Up #2: Ricochet, Shinsuke Nakamura, Zelina Vega, LA Knight

These four wrestlers all won their Money in the Bank qualifying matches this week. In the case of LA Knight, this might finally be the start of his push up the card, after more than six months of being over in live arenas whenever he shows up.

Stock Up #1: Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler

As expected, Rousey and Baszler became the WWE women’s tag team champions by winning a four way match on this week’s Raw. There is basically no competition or depth in the women’s tag division right now, so Ronda and Shayna can probably hold onto these belts for as long as Ronda plans on sticking around in WWE this time.

There you have it, Cagesiders. Whose stock do you think changed the most this week?