Seth Rollins wanted us to know what a real champ’s schedule looks like

Earlier in the week, WWE and its Undisputed WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns promoted his schedule for the summer. It consisted of ten dates, including two major streaming events in July’s Money in the Bank and August’s SummerSlam.

For Reigns, it’s a heavy workload. But for the last 400 or so days of his historic 1000 day (and counting) run atop the company, our Tribal Chief has been working a limited schedule. The average WWE Superstar will be booked on at least twice as many shows over the next couple months.

And though he’s carrying a title WWE tells us is equal to the one Roman just got a shiny new version of, World Heavyweight champion Seth Rollins works a normal pro wrestling schedule. Something he made a point of when he tweeted out his upcoming schedule... which will see him more towns in June than Reigns will from now until early August.

June 2023



White Plains 6/3

Manchester 6/4

Hartford 6/5

Des Moines 6/9

Wichita 6/12

Cincinnati 6/17

Charleston 6/18

Cleveland 6/19

Savannah 6/26

Liverpool 6/28

Sheffield 6/29

Newcastle 6/30 — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) June 2, 2023

Shots fired? Don’t tell us we’re the only ones sensing some tension between these two former Hounds of Justice recently...