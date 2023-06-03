The NXT women’s tag team champions are getting spooky

Now that Triple H has finally addressed the WWE Universal championship situation by combining the two titles into one big gold Undisputed belt around the waist of Roman Reigns, perhaps he can turn his attention to what to do about the NXT women’s tag team titles. They’re still on the shoulders of Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre, who were called up to the main roster to work Friday Night SmackDown in this year’s WWE Draft and have hardly been mentioned on the blue brand.

Hell, they haven’t really been mentioned at all on NXT, with its women’s tag scene basically disappearing altogether in recent weeks.

Meanwhile, despite the fact that they are still tag champions, you’ve got Bayley sending out tweets like this:

I hope the tag champions come to #Smackdown. If not, I’m gonna put my foot down!!!!!!!!!!!!



— Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) June 3, 2023

Which most definitely is a reference to Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler, who won the main roster women’s tag team titles on Monday Night Raw this past week.

So what are Dawn & Fyre doing these days?

Oh, okay.

