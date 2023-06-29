The Usos predict Solo Sikoa will leave Roman Reigns’ ass too

On Saturday (July 1) at Money in the Bank, The Usos will face their cousin Roman Reigns & brother Solo Sikoa in a tag match that WWE is calling The Bloodline Civil War.

Not that any story involving Tribal Chief and his family/stable needs additional hype these days, but WWE is bringing it anyway with things like this video of Jimmy & Jey Uso training for and talking about this weekend’s match in London.

The “ANGLE ALERT” quote that jumps out for us is when the twins demonstrate the telepathy they claim to possess while talking about their little brother Solo.

Jimmy: Why wouldn’t you want to align yourself with the top, the champ, the best of the best? Jey: That’s what he’s doing. He’s under that learning tree. Jimmy: Man of very few words, but... Jey: He’ll smarten up. He’s gonna smarten up, just like we left his ass, Solo’s gonna get smart too and leave his ass too. ‘Cause that’s what Roman’s been doing lately, mistreating us, man, to stay on top.

There’s been speculation for months that WWE is building Sikoa up for a showdown with Reigns, and — given the response they’ve generated by having The Usos (and before them Sami Zayn) stand up to the Head of the Table — why wouldn’t they?

The Usos are planting seeds for Solo to have to pick a side soon. Will he have to choose this weekend?

Stay tuned.