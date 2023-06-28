The ratings and viewership data are in for this week’s (June 27) episode of WWE NXT.

According to Showbuzz Daily, Tuesday’s show netted 622,000 viewers for a 0.17 rating point in the 18-49 year old demographic. Both numbers are way down from the eye-popping numbers that Seth Rollins brought to the brand last week (7% and 27% less, respectively), once again reminding us that Baron Corbin is no Seth Rollins.

These numbers are in line with NXT was doing prior to last week. The show also remained in second place among cable originals, behind only MTV’s Love & Hip-Hop Atlanta. That show actually had an identical rating with 18-49 year olds, so its .17 at 8-9pm ET must represent more people per hour than NXT’s .17 from 8-10:15pm.

This was the second of two straight special Gold Rush episodes, which have prominently featured some of the main roster talent that’s been passing through Orlando lately. Even though this week’s numbers weren’t quite as impressive as June 20’s, Nick Khan’s plan to increase the value of NXT’s next media rights deal still seems to be working.

Next week’s show has an intriguing sounding line-up, but it also falls on the Fourth of July and is pre-taped (SPOILERS here). We’ll see how that does. In the meantime...

Here’s NXT’s audience and ratings share of the 18-49 demographic over the past year:

* Aired on SyFy

If you missed any of this week’s NXT, we’ve got you covered with a live blog, our review, and video highlights.