NXT SPOILERS for July 4: Gable Steveson gets physical, Breakker’s next feud

WWE taped July 4’s episode of NXT along with their regular live broadcast last night (June 27) at their Performance Center in Orlando. Presumably this was done to give the team the Independence Day holiday off.

Here’s at least some of what you’ll see next Tuesday if you don’t skip the show, courtesy of spoilers from PWInsider:

• Blair Davenport def. Roxanne Perez • Kelani Jordan def. Tatum Paxley. Jordan was accompanied by Dana Brooke after the two discussed their shared gymnastics background on this week’s episode (and after the PC crowd rejected Brooke as a babyface the week before that). • Cora Jade (who was cheered as a heel against Dana on June 20) cut a promo on Brooke & Jordan after the match. • Lyra Valkyria def. Jacy Jayne. Jayne attacked Valkyria after the match and destroyed her entrance gear. • Javier Bernal promo-ed on Von Wagner, prompting Wagner to come out and attack him. Robert Stone tried to get Von not to powerbomb Big Body Javi through the announce table, but Wagner did it anyway. • The Dyad (Rip Fowler & Jagger Reid) def. The Creeds in a Loser Leaves NXT match thanks to a masked figure in a red hoodie hitting Julius Creed with a headbutt to set-up the finisher. Joe Gacy was thrown out from ringside earlier, and Ava & Ivy Nile also got into it with one another during the match. • A Bron Breakker promo was interrupted by Ilja Dragunov, leading to a pull apart brawl. • Eddy Thorpe def. Damon Kemp via referee stoppage in a Raw Underground match. This was a no ropes affair that could only be won by knockout, submission, or stoppage. Like when the concept was used on Raw during the pandemic, wrestlers surrounded the ring. Gable Steveson cornered Thorpe, and suplexed several of them.

Gonna skip the fireworks and tune in?