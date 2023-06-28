Raw did good numbers last week for a show that advertised a WWE World Heavyweight championship match, and didn’t have competition from any nationally televised live sports. The June 26 episode was the Money in the Bank go home, but didn’t have a big advertised segment that usually leads to high ratings. It was also going against LSU’s win over Florida in the finale of what’s being dubbed the “greatest College World Series ever”.

So what happened?

Increases in both overall audience and demo rating, to the tune of “best since the Raw After WrestleMania” numbers. Monday’s Raw averaged nearly two million viewers viewers per hour (1.97 to be exact). It did a .61 rating with 18-49 year olds, the best on all of television —not counting the baseball game, which was watched by 3.43 million and had a .85 with the 18-49 set.

Raw saw the usual dip after 10pm ET, but a lot of folks continue to stick around for the whole show:

Hour One: 2.07 million / .62

Hour Two: 2.04 million / .63

Hour Three: 1.80 million / .57

Next Monday will have a great hook with Money in the Bank fallout, and is free of sports competition. But it’s also a holiday eve, which could present a challenge. WWE’s recent numbers suggest they’re up to almost any challenge, thought.

Numbers via Showbuzz Daily