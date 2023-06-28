The June 27 episode of NXT had Baron Corbin in the main event, and Mustafa Ali continuing his program to set up what should be a great match for next Tuesday’s show. But the biggest main roster name who showed up was WWE Women’s World champion Rhea Ripley of The Judgement Day.

The former NXT UK and NXT Women’s champ was on hand to warn Carmelo Hayes to stay out of her group’s business (the NXT titleholder showed up on Raw the night before to help Seth Rollins even the odds against Judgement Day, and set-up his own feud with Finn Bálor). But she also happened across the aftermath of Lyra Valkyria’s attack on Jacy Jayne, and told the Irish wrestler she liked her style.

Another possible Judgement Day recruit?

Let us know what you think, and on your way down to the comments check out our playlist of highlights from last night’s show — which include both of Rhea’s segments on the show:

Hail vs. Stratton - NXT Women’s Championship Match

Andre Chase returns to NXT to defend Duke Hudson

Ilja Dragunov details what it means to be “Unbesiegbar”

A banged-up Dana Brooke agrees to help Kelani Jordan

Gallus vs. Blade & Enofé - NXT Tag Team Title Match

The Meta-Four are coming for gold

The Creed Brothers & The Dyad agree to a high-stakes match

Bronco Nima and Lucien Price are ready to dominate NXT

Ripley warns Hayes not to mess with The Judgment Day

Nathan Frazer vs. Dragon Lee - NXT Heritage Cup Match

Gable Steveson & Eddy Thorpe hit the mat and train together

Von Wagner needs some time alone

Gigi Dolin vs. Kiana James

Kiana James dumps paint on Gigi Dolin

Joe Coffey tells Tony D’Angelo that Stacks is the rat

Ripley likes what she sees from Valkyria and Jayne

Ava tells The Dyad to trust Joe Gacy

Carmelo Hayes vs. Baron Corbin - NXT Championship Match

Trick Melo Gang is ready to celebrate (Digital Exclusive)

For complete results and the live blog for June 27’s Gold Rush episode. click here. To read a complete recap & review of all the night’s events click here.