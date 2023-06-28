NXT books a match that could give us a call-up or a release

Back in April, we learned that NXT tag team The Dyad (fka Grizzled Young Veterans) asked to be released from their WWE contracts. Their request was denied, but Rip Fowler (Zack Gibson) & Jagger Reid (James Drake) said they were still planning to leave when their contracts expire in October.

NXT head honcho Shawn Michaels told us he wanted to use the talented British duo in a prominent role any way, and — along with the rest of the Schism faction they’re a part of — they’ve been feuding with Diamond Mine over the past several weeks.

They’ve also been bristling under the leadership of Joe Gacy, and all of those things came to a head last night (June 27). The Dyad told Gacy and fellow Schism-er Ava that they’re worse off than they were before the joined the group. Diamond Mine’s Creed brothers & Ivy Nile interrupted, leading to Gacy suggesting a Loser Leaves NXT match for next Tuesday.

Fowler & Reid were still upset backstage later in the show, but Ava told them Gacy had a plan...

We’ve heard a lot about main roster call-ups lately, and seen a number of NXT stars show up on Raw or SmackDown. Former NXT Tag champs Brutus & Julius Creed figure to be in line for promotion, adding another layer of real world intrigue to this kayfabe clash.

Speaking of NXT stars on main roster shows and vice versa, next week will also bring us a match between Mustafa Ali & Tyler Bate. Ali’s been central to Bate’s rivalry with North American champion Wes Lee, and the former NXT UK champ doesn’t think Ali’s motives are as pure as he claims they are.

July 4’s show will also see Roxanne Perez go one-on-one with Blair Davenport, who revealed herself as the hooded figure who attacked Perez & other members of the women’s roster backstage throughout the year.

And, last but not least, the Gable Steveson-coached Eddy Thorpe will battle Steveson’s brother Damon Kemp in Raw Underground.

Let us know what you think of that line-up, and who you think is leaving NXT when the episode is over, in the comments below.