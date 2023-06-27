Baron Corbin a ‘Lone Wolf’ once more, but Carmelo Hayes is still HIM

Carmelo Hayes made a trip to Monday Night Raw this week to offer a helping hand to World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins and in the process had himself a match against The Judgment Day’s Finn Balor. He lost that match.

This just one evening before headlining night two of the NXT “Gold Rush” special in an NXT championship match against Baron Corbin.

Then, during the show, Rhea Ripley showed up with a warning:

Come time for the match, we also got a new look at an old version of Corbin:

Hayes then went out and made Corbin look like a million bucks in the match:

Later in the match, Corbin powerbombed him onto the announcer’s table, which didn’t break. It made the spot look even more brutal than if it had. Despite that, and Corbin’s follow up best efforts with the Deep Six, Hayes refused to stay down.

When he finally regained some control, with a counter to the End of Days, Hayes hit an over the top apron DDT to set up Nothing But Net, which was enough to get the three count to retain the NXT championship.

Get complete NXT results and coverage of “Gold Rush” night two right here.