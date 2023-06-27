It was just one month ago that Tiffany Stratton won a tournament to become the new NXT women’s champion. Would it really be possible that Thea Hail, the still just 19-year-old up-and-coming star from Chase U, would dethrone her so quickly? After all, she had a lot of support out there, in the form of Duke Hudson cheering her on while Drew Gulak and Charlie Dempsey helped coach her.

But they did more than that. They tried to cheat to help her win.

Indeed, the two kicked off night two of the NXT “Gold Rush” special tonight (June 27, 2023) from the PC in Orlando, Florida, and Hail had Stratton in a submission near the ropes. When Tiffany reached for the bottom rope to get the break, Dempsey pulled it back.

Hail made clear she didn’t want to win that way.

Gulak hopped the apron to yell at the referee and Hail had a submission win in the bag — if the referee wasn’t distracted. But he was, and by the time he wasn’t Stratton was scoring a roll up for the pin.

After, Gulak and Dempsey yelled at her before attacking Hudson. It led to the return of Andre Chase, who cleared the ring.

