Grayson Waller explains why he hasn’t been wrestling on SmackDown

Although Grayson Waller has been appearing on Friday Night SmackDown on a regular basis since he was drafted to the blue brand, you may have noticed he’s done so only in the capacity of a talk show host. As it turns out, there’s a good reason he’s not wrestling.

He’s still injured from his last match in NXT.

I’ll let him explain it in character:

Grayson Waller Effect pic.twitter.com/lc8fSpEUCW — Grayson Waller (@GraysonWWE) June 27, 2023

“In my last match in NXT against Carmelo Hayes I broke my leg. Clean break of the fibia. But because I’m a straight up gangster from southwestern Sydney I kept going and I was moments away from becoming NXT champion. Fast forward two weeks, I hobble on crutches into the WWE Draft and SmackDown, with the steal of the entire Draft, chooses Grayson Waller despite the fact that I couldn’t wrestle, I could barely even walk. The reality is Grayson Waller on one leg has more value than 99-percent of wrestlers with two. “So what did I do? Week after week on FOX I entertained millions with ‘The Grayson Waller Effect,’ the hottest talk show in pro wrestling, rubbing shoulders with the biggest stars in the game: AJ Styles, Charlotte Flair, Asuka, the next tag team champions Pretty Deadly, and this Friday on FOX I have the biggest star in the entire industry, Logan Paul. But let’s stop talking about the talk show for a bit because I keep seeing what everyone is saying online. Am I just a talk show host now? If I was, I guarantee I’d be the greatest talk show host in the history of this company. But as good as I am on ‘The Grayson Waller Effect,’ as good as I am on the microphone, I’m better in the ring. So the question is: when am I back? “Well, I have good news but I have bad news. The bad news is I don’t owe a thing to you social media flops. See, what I’ve learned the last eight weeks, all the pain, all the suffering, all the rehab doing everything I could possibly do to make sure when I come back I’m in the best shape of my life, people online couldn’t care less; the ‘fans’ couldn’t care less. They didn’t celebrate the fact that I was on SmackDown every week. They bitched and they complained because I wasn’t wrestling. “So I’m not gonna tell you. But the good news is you will get an answer very, very soon. It’s just going to be on my time. Because that is the Grayson Waller Effect.”

Fair enough!

It sounds like he’ll be back wrestling soon enough either way.