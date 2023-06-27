Another tease of Becky Lynch vs. Rhea Ripley

WWE has teased Becky Lynch and Rhea Ripley squaring up in the past, during a time when the landscape of the promotion was much different. Since then, Ripley has become women’s world heavyweight champion and has the division, at least on Monday Night Raw, in a chokehold.

But Becky Lynch is Becky Lynch.

And, wouldn’t you know it, we’re just a number of days away from Money in the Bank in London, which means there are six women vying for a briefcase that contains a contract for a guaranteed title match anytime they want it. So, of course, WWE wanted to drop a teaser for one of those potential winners.

And what a tease it was:

Lynch really called Ripley a “main event side piece” before saying “I don’t need that title, that title needs me.”

Sheesh.

This certainly doesn’t make it certain Lynch is winning the Money in the Bank ladder match but they’ve definitely got me a lot more interested in a future Lynch vs. Ripley championship match.

Anyway, here are all the videos from Raw this week: