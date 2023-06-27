WWE NXT Gold Rush results, live blog (June 27, 2023): Carmelo Hayes vs. Baron Corbin

Here's a place to check results and comment along with the newest episode of WWE NXT, airing live on Tuesday night at 8PM Eastern time slot on USA Network.

Advertised for tonight’s show — the second of two straight special Gold Rush episodes — from the WWE Performance Center: Carmelo Hayes defends the NXT championship against Baron Corbin, Tiffany Stratton puts the NXT Women’s title on the line against Thea Hail, Edris Enofe & Malik Blade try to wrest the NXT Tag belts away from Gallus, Nathan Frazer offers his friend Dragon Lee a shot at his newly won Heritage Cup, Gigi Dolin takes on Kiana James... and more!

Come right back here at 8 p.m. ET when the NXT live blog kicks off once the show starts on USA. A running record of everything that happens will be below this line here.

Enjoy the show!

WWE NXT RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR JUNE 27