NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes got plenty of shine on Raw

WWE is going harder and harder with mixing the main roster with the developmental group down in NXT, as the crossover has now included the top champion from Monday Night Raw defending his title on NXT television and the top champion from NXT getting involved in the action on the red brand this week.

Indeed, NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes appeared on this week’s episode of Raw in Savannah to assist World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins. The two have struck up a friendship rooted in mutual respect. That bond grew deeper on this show, with Hayes assisting Rollins in fending off a chair attack from Finn Balor before a match was booked for later in the evening.

That gave Hayes some time for a quick interview:

Later, he got a full blown video package promoting everything he’s about. It was clear WWE wants it known right now that this man is a future star, and he’s coming to the main roster sooner rather than later.

Hayes went on to have a pretty damn good match with Balor too, though he was defeated via pinfall clean in the middle of the ring. It pretty much had to go that way, considering Balor is less than a week out from challenging for the world heavyweight championship at Money in the Bank.

And they also got to promote the hell out of NXT “Gold Rush” this week, where Hayes will defend the NXT title in the main event against Baron Corbin.

