Intercontinental title match set for Money in the Bank

Before this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw even went on the air, WWE made clear who would be challenging GUNTHER for his Intercontinental championship at this coming Saturday night’s Money in the Bank Premium Live Event in London:

It’s none other than Matt Riddle:

Riddle has been having issues with Imperium for weeks, with GUNTHER even saying he hoped Riddle would win the contract to cash in on him for a title match. As it turned out, they didn’t need to do all that.

A challenge is always enough.

Sure enough, GUNTHER went ahead and accepted the challenge in a backstage segment during Raw.

Here’s the updated card: