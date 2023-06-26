Intercontinental title match set for Money in the Bank

Before this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw even went on the air, WWE made clear who would be challenging GUNTHER for his Intercontinental championship at this coming Saturday night’s Money in the Bank Premium Live Event in London:
It’s none other than Matt Riddle:
BREAKING: @SuperKingofBros lays down the challenge for @Gunther_AUT ... an Intercontinental Championship match this Saturday at #MITB! pic.twitter.com/AQZxMS8qdR— WWE (@WWE) June 26, 2023
Riddle has been having issues with Imperium for weeks, with GUNTHER even saying he hoped Riddle would win the contract to cash in on him for a title match. As it turned out, they didn’t need to do all that.
A challenge is always enough.
Sure enough, GUNTHER went ahead and accepted the challenge in a backstage segment during Raw.
Here’s the updated card:
- BLOODLINE CIVIL WAR: Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa vs. The Usos
- World Heavyweight Championship: Seth Rollins (c) vs. Finn Balor
- Men’s Money in the Bank ladder match: LA Knight vs. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Ricochet vs. BUTCH vs. Santos Escobar vs. Damian Priest vs. Logan Paul
- Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match: Zelina Vega vs. Bayley vs. IYO SKY vs. Trish Stratus vs. Zoey Stark vs. Becky Lynch
- Cody Rhodes vs. Dominik Mysterio
- Women’s Tag Team Championship: Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler (c) vs. Raquel Rodriguez & Liv Morgan
- Intercontinental Championship: GUNTHER (c) vs. Matt Riddle
