The next Premium Live Event (PLE) on the WWE schedule is the Money in the Bank show set to take place on Sat., July 1, 2023, at the O2 Arena in London, England. This will be the first time the company has held a major event in London dating all the way back to 2002.

We’re now just one week away from showtime and here’s the card:

Men’s Money in the Bank ladder match

The field is officially set — Damian Priest, BUTCH, Santos Escobar, LA Knight, Shinsuke Nakamura, Ricochet, Logan Paul. Yes, Logan Paul, who revealed just this past week on Monday Night Raw that he went to higher ups and got himself put in the match.

Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match

The field is officially set — IYO SKY, Bayley, Trish Stratus, Zoey Stark, Becky Lynch, Zelina Vega. Bayley was scheduled to put her spot in this match on the line against Shotzi but that was cancelled without explanation and it would appear as though she will still be in this match by the time it comes around.

Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa vs. The Usos

The Usos finally broke free of The Tribal Chief and now they’re going to have a tag team match that WWE is promoting by calling it “BLOODLINE CIVIL WAR!” Jimmy & Jey did say on SmackDown this past week that they love Reigns still and largely placed the blame for internal conflicts on Paul Heyman.

World Heavyweight Championship: Seth Rollins (c) vs. Finn Balor

Rollins defeated Damian Priest in an open challenge for his title, and Balor, still upset over getting injured by Rollins in the first ever Universal title match seven years ago, stepped up to challenge him to a match for the new world heavyweight title. They’ve been brawling at every opportunity since then, with Balor even going to the Performance Center in Orlando to attack Rollins after a title defense in NXT.

Cody Rhodes vs. Dominik Mysterio

With Judgment Day and Cody Rhodes crossing paths, it makes the most sense to put a top heel against the top babyface in the company right now.

Women’s Tag Team Championship: Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler (c) vs. Raquel Rodriguez & Liv Morgan

Rousey & Baszler unified the main roster tag team titles with the NXT tag team titles on SmackDown this past week. They were immediately confronted by Rodriguez and the returning Morgan, who came back from injury much sooner than expected. WWE quickly revealed on the “SmackDown LowDown” that the title match is official for this show.

That could very well end up being the full show right there, folks.

Dig it?