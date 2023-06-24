Liv Morgan plans to cement her reputation as Ronda Rousey’s kryptonite

After Liv Morgan was injured her shoulder in a tag match on SmackDown last month, it wasn’t clear whether or not she’d need surgery. Based on her return last night (June 23), it would appear she’s been able to treat what she described as a tear without needing to go under the knife.

It would also appear that she and Raquel Rodriguez will be going after the belts they never lost, the now-unified WWE Women’s Tag Team titles currently held by Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler.

And as Liv pointed out in an online exclusive video from SmackDown, if... excuse me... once they do that, she’ll be the only person to have beaten Rousey three times.

Morgan: You know what’s funny about that, though, is that when we beat them and win the titles, I’m gonna be the only person in the world to defeat Ronda Rousey three times. Rodriguez: That’s a record, put it in the books. Morgan: Guinness? Hello Guinness. Where are you?

Liv’s not counting house shows, or Charlotte Flair’s done it. But in televised WWE matches (and UFC fights), no one other than Morgan & Flair have beaten Ronda twice.

Think we’ll get to WATCH HER enter the record books?