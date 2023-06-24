Reports indicate Vince McMahon is back to routinely tweaking plans for Raw and SmackDown in the hours leading up to those shows going on the air.

Last night (June 23), we didn't even need the reports to know there were changes to SmackDown. Two matches set up the Friday before, and one announced yesterday afternoon just didn't happen.

All of which is to say that while some of the stuff WWE’s announced for next week's Money in the Bank go home episodes will definitely happen... we won't be shocked if some of these things don't show up on our screens Monday and Friday night.

June 26's Raw from Savannah, Georgia will supposedly feature:

- A summit between the women competing in next Saturday's Money in the Bank ladder match (Bayley, Becky Lynch, IYO SKY, Zoey Stark, Trish Status & Zelina Vega)

- An update from World Heavyweight champion Seth Rollins, after taking a pair of beatings from Finn Balor last week ahead of their clash at the July 1 premium live event

- Dominik Mysterio will get booed loudly as he tries to address his Money in the Bank opponent, Cody Rhodes

SmackDown's in London on June 30, and we're currently set to get...

- Roman Reigns first appearance since The Usos (super)kicked off The Bloodline Civil War, setting up his & Solo Sikoa's tag match against Jimmy & Jey at Money in the Bank

- Asuka defending the WWE Women’s title against Charlotte Flair

- Logan Paul on The Grayson Waller Effect

- Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn defending the Undisputed WWE Tag Team championship against Pretty Deadly

With the understanding that your opinions are subject to change... like it?