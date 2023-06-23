Liv Morgan returns after Rousey & Baszler unify WWE women’s tag team titles

When Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn were called up to the main roster, they were still holding the NXT women’s tag team titles. But because that division was effectively gutted by their being called up — not to mention Kayden Carter & Katana Chance — NXT just did away with it. So the way they handled the titles was to book a unification match pitting Fyre & Dawn against the main roster women’s tag title holders, Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler.

That match happened on this week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

You likely won’t be surprised to learn that Rousey & Baszler emerged victorious.

Fyre & Dawn actually had the edge early on, to the point that Wade Barrett said Rousey and Baszler were “getting annihilated” but shortly after that comment was made the heels regained control and never really lost it from there. The babyfaces had a brief flurry for a comeback, but they were both submitted at the same time to lose the match.

After, Raquel Rodriguez, who was sitting ringside for the match, went to walk out but was called back into the ring by Rousey. Raquel said she was there to request a rematch that “we” never lost.

And that’s when Liv Morgan made her return.

A staredown ensued and it’s clear where the future is headed in this division.

