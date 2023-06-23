WWE says The Bloodline Civil War starts tonight

Last Friday’s SmackDown ended with The Usos tendering their resignation from The Bloodline with Superkicks to Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa. That set the stage for a tag match at July 1’s Money in the Bank premium live event, which WWE is promoting as “The Bloodline Civil War”.

As most big beats in the long-running Bloodline story have, the Jun 16 episode did boffo ratings. So even though the Undisputed WWE Universal champion isn’t booked for SmackDown tonight (June 23) — and without giving us much in the way of specifics, they’re letting us know the saga’s next chapter will start on this week’s show.

From WWE.com:

The Bloodline Civil War begins Last week, Jimmy and Jey Uso officially separated themselves from The Bloodline when they took out Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa in a series of Superkicks heard ’round the world. Now that the lines have been drawn and a showdown between them is set for WWE Money in the Bank, The Bloodline Civil War begins tonight on SmackDown. Anything can and will happen when the shattered family embarks on the highly personal struggle to get the upper hand on their collision course to July 1.

In addition the Women’s Tag title unification match that was booked weeks ago, and the bout IYO SKY booked for Bayley against Shotzi with SKY’s Damage CTRL teammate’s spot in the women’s Money in the Bank ladder match on the line, WWE’s also added a match featuring Men’s ladder match competitors to tonight’s show in Louisiana. Santos Escobar, Butch & LA Knight will further their beef in a Triple Threat.

Sound like a fun Friday night? Whatever your answer, follow along with the results in our live blog.