WWE Friday Night SmackDown comes waltzing back into our lives tonight (June 23, 2023) with a live show emanating from the Cajundome in Lafayette, Louisiana, featuring all the latest build to the upcoming Money in the Bank Premium Live Event scheduled for early next month in London.

Advertised for tonight: WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler will have a title unification match against NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn.

Tonight’s show will also presumably include follow-up on Jey Uso’s decision to remain loyal to his brother Jimmy instead of falling in line behind Roman Reigns, and more!

Come right back here at 8 pm ET when the SmackDown live blog kicks off once the show starts on FOX.

WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR JUNE 23