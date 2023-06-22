Edge has something to say about his huge WWE milestone

WWE superstar Edge is a few months away from turning 50 years old, and he knows his days in a pro wrestling ring are numbered.

It’s not clear yet how exactly Edge will wrap up his in-ring career in WWE. But there’s something more important to focus on today. Edge took to social media to comment on how grateful he is to celebrate the 25th anniversary of his first match as Edge on WWE television:

25 years ago today was my first match as Edge on television. Millions of miles, millions of faces, amazing experiences, lots of injuries, accomplishments that didn’t even exist when I started, but way more laughs than anything else. Having a second chance to do this has filled me… pic.twitter.com/aXqNNK5MoA — Adam (Edge) Copeland (@EdgeRatedR) June 22, 2023

“25 years ago today was my first match as Edge on television. Millions of miles, millions of faces, amazing experiences, lots of injuries, accomplishments that didn’t even exist when I started, but way more laughs than anything else. Having a second chance to do this has filled me with gratitude. I’ve had an opportunity to get in the ring with a whole new generation of amazing talent and introduce Edge to a whole new generation of fans. That alone makes it a win. I’ve been able to make a living doing the only job I ever dreamed of. I know how rare that is. Thanks for watching Edge all these years.”

WWE got in on the celebration as well, posting videos of Edge’s 25 greatest moments and his reaction to some of those memories.

Pretty neat stuff.

What are your favorite memories and moments of Edge’s WWE career up to this point? The TLC matches? The Money in the Bank cash-ins? The flaming table with Mick Foley at WrestleMania 22? The live sex celebration? His return from retirement in the Royal Rumble match?

Let us know in the comments below, Cagesiders.