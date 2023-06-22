Ricochet says Vince McMahon has ‘his fingers in everything’

A lot of wrestling fans want to know what exactly is Vince McMahon’s current role in WWE creative ever since he came back to the company earlier this year.

In an interview with SPORF, WWE star Ricochet said Vince is involved in everything:

“Vince is still involved and Vince is still talked to. He’s still someone that everyone looks to, especially with creative. So he’s got his fingers in everything too. I think Triple H and everybody in creative is just trying to do the best they can in bringing out the best in who they have. They’re trying to work to everyone’s strengths. I think that’s something that Triple H has always done. They want to grow the brand as much as possible. Whether it’s Raw or SmackDown or NXT. They’re trying to highlight the strengths of everybody. I think it’s been great so far. Everybody sees the popularity of the brand now, so they just want to expand it as much as possible. I think what they’ve been doing recently with everybody has been great. Everybody’s been going out there and giving it their all.”

WWE’s numbers are doing incredibly well right now, especially for the ongoing drama within The Bloodline. In other words, WWE’s current creative process is producing noticeable results with Triple H in charge while Vince is doing...whatever it is that Vince does behind the scenes.