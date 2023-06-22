Seth Rollins draws NXT’s best numbers in years

The ratings and viewership data are in for this week’s (June 20) episode of WWE NXT.

According to Showbuzz Daily, Tuesday’s show netted 773,000 viewers for a 0.23 rating point in the 18-49 year old demographic. Both numbers are way up from last week’s 581K and 0.16, respectively. You have to go all the way back to April 20, 2021, to find an episode of NXT that scored better numbers than this.

NXT finished second place among cable originals, only falling short of the College World Series on ESPN. This is also a significant improvement over last week’s 8th place finish, and it’s the highest NXT has ever ranked on the chart.

This week’s NXT show was the first of two straight special Gold Rush episodes. WWE has been sending a lot of main roster talent down to NXT lately, most likely in an effort to boost ratings. It worked like a charm this time, with World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins coming over from Raw to defend his belt against Bron Breakker.

With impressive ratings results like this, perhaps we’ll see more WWE top stars or main roster champions coming down to NXT to compete in high stakes matches. Or maybe it’s just a Seth Rollins thing. He’s a pretty big deal these days, after all, with a ton of pro wrestling fans singing his tune.

Here’s NXT’s audience and ratings share of the 18-49 demographic over the past year:

* Aired on SyFy

If you missed any of this week’s NXT, we’ve got you covered with a live blog, our review, and video highlights.