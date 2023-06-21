WWE generally fared pretty well in the ratings throughout the professional basketball & hockey post-seasons, but their Monday night numbers did take a hit last week when Raw went up against the Denver Nuggets winning the NBA championship.

Without nationally televised competition, the June 19 numbers were back up. Monday’s Raw averaged 1,821,000 viewers per hour, a 14% week-to-week improvement. It did a .56 rating with 18-49 year olds, 22% better than on June 12.

That made it the highest rated show on television, beating out ESPN’s coverage of the College World Series (which did a .45 in the demo). Broadcast networks were in summer holiday mode, showing mostly reruns. The top rated show there was NBC game show The Wall, which got a .38 among the 18-49 set.

Raw followed its usual daylight savings time pattern and had it’s usual drop for the 10pm ET hour, but nothing too bad...

Hour One: 1.89 million / .56

Hour Two: 1.90 million / .58

Hour Three: 1.68 million / .53

Next week is the Money in the Bank go home show, and minus baseball’s Home Run Derby a couple weeks after that, it’s smooth sailing as far as pro sports rivals until King Football is back in September.

For complete results and this week’s Raw live blog click here. To read a recap & review of the night’s events click here. For video highlights of the show click here.

Numbers via Showbuzz Daily