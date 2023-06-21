Seems John Cena is an LA Knight fan (YEAH)

Everybody’s sayin’ it. LA Knight is among the most over stars in wrestling, and a favorite to beat Ricochet, Damian Priest, Santos Escobar, Butch, Shinsuke Nakamura, and fellow Megastar Logan Paul to the Money in the Bank briefcase next Saturday (July 1) in London.

But if you want further proof that WWE is Knight’s game, check out this Instagram from the guy who’s run that game for most of the 21st century...

Now, John Cena’s Instagram is often just a reflection of Cena’s admittedly weird sense of humor. But in between the punny photoshopped images and other memes, he does use it to promote, pay tribute, and show respect. And Knight’s journey to his current moment — honing his work in places like Impact and the NWA after his 2013-2014 stint in WWE developmental didn’t pan out, then powering through bad creative to connect with the audience — is the exact kind of thing Cena respects.

Point is, I’m thinking this Instagram is much more endorsement than gag. Getting Cena’s stamp of approval has got to be a good thing for LA heading into Money in the Bank and beyond.

YEAH.