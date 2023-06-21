The first of two Gold Rush editions of NXT ended with NXT champion Carmelo Hayes & his guy Trick Williams coming to the aid of WWE World Heavyweight champion Seth Rollins. Shortly after Rollins fought off a game challenge from Bron Breakker, he was attacked by the man he’ll defend the belt against next weekend in London — The Judgement Day’s Finn Bálor.

Just like he did on Monday Night Raw, Bálor got the better of the champ. He was about to deliver another Coup de Grace to Seth’s injured ribs, too. Thankfully for S.F. Rollins & his fans, Melo & Trick made the save to prevent that.

It was a moment set-up earlier in the show, when the NXT champ and the World Heavyweight one paid their respects to one another backstage:

It all got Rollins — the first ever NXT champ, returning to the brand a decade after leaving it — in a reflective mood. He shared his thoughts with the crowd at the Performance Center after the USA Network broadcast ended:

In addition to talking about the feelings about returning to NXT that finally hit him when he got in the ring in front of the Florida faithful, Rollins also spoke about how important it is for him to take the WHC on the road and building its prestige as a fighting champion.

He’ll continue to do that Money in the Bank on July 1. Could he return to Orlando for a clash with the reigning NXT king (assuming Seth beats Finn in the UK and Hayes takes care of business Baron Corbin next week as Gold Rush wraps up, of course)?

Let us know what you think, and on your way down to the comments check out the full playlist of highlights from last night’s show:

Wes Lee vs. Tyler Bate - NXT North American Championship

Dolin and James talk about their different paths to NXT

Stratton and Hail come to blows during Chase U’s pep rally

Ava reassures her Schism family

Triple Threat No. 1 Contenders Tag Team Match

Seth “Freakin” Rollins imparts wisdom onto Nathan Frazer

Rollins comes face-to-face with Hayes

Dana Brooke vs. Cora Jade

Von Wagner opens up to Mr. Stone about his past

Gable Steveson offers to help Eddy Thorpe

Hayes and Corbin engage in a tense standoff

Frazer rewards Lee with a Heritage Cup Title Match

Stacks abducts Mark Coffey in front of Gallus

Leon and Feroz vs. Legend and Jackson

Rollins vs. Breakker - World Heavyweight Championship Match

Hayes saves Rollins from a Bálor attack

Mustafa Ali defends his actions as special guest referee (Digital Exclusive)

Malik Blade & Edris Enofé are coming for Gallus (Digital Exclusive)

Watch Bálor sneak through the crowd to attack Rollins (Digital Exclusive)

For complete results and the live blog for June 20’s Gold Rush episode. click here. To read a complete recap & review of all the night’s events click here.