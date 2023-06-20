Seth Rollins is still your world heavyweight champion, but Bron Breakker belongs

Seth Rollins came into this week’s “Gold Rush” special episode of NXT television with a match booked at Money in the Bank on July 1 against Finn Balor for the world heavyweight championship. That alone would seem to be a spoiler for his match for that very same title against Bron Breakker in the main event of the show.

Of course, this was as much about getting some shine on Breakker as anything.

Sure enough, Rollins retained his world heavyweight championship but Breakker had a damn good match with him and proved he belongs in matches just like this on the main roster.

They proceeded to have one hell of a fun match, one that featured spots like Rollins hitting a huge frog splash onto Breakker while he was on the announcer’s table.

There were a couple of gnarly near falls for Bron but in the end he ate not one but two Stomps on his way to a pinfall defeat.

For what it’s worth, Finn Balor made a special appearance just after all this to attack Rollins once again:

