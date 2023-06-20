Raw Underground is coming to NXT, and Gable Steveson is involved

Damon Kemp and Eddy Thorpe have a match coming up in a couple weeks and during this week’s special NXT “Gold Rush” episode of television, the former revealed what the stipulation will be.

Raw Underground to NXT?!?!@damonkempwwe has decided what his match stipulation is for his rematch against @EddyThorpe_WWE #NXTGoldRush pic.twitter.com/GRNcTXscGo — WWE (@WWE) June 21, 2023

Oh yes indeed, it’s the return of Raw Underground, a shoot fighting style concept that originally appeared on Monday Night Raw in 2020 but was stopped related to issues with the pandemic and it no longer fitting into the structure of the show.

Maybe it will fit better in NXT?

That wasn’t the only surprise they had for us this week, as Gable Steveson also made an appearance to get involved in all this:

He’ll be coaching Thorpe, which is noteworthy, of course, because Kemp is his real life brother. This also comes as news just recently dropped that he plans to return to the collegiate ranks at Minnesota this upcoming school year. The word there was there were still scheduling details with WWE to work out.

Well, here we are.

Thoughts?