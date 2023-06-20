The formula for WWE is simple. Roman Reigns + a big story beat in the saga of his crime family/stable = ratings.

It worked again on June 16 for the first episode of SmackDown since the end of the NBA and NHL post-seasons. Main Event Jey Uso left The Bloodline with his brother Jey, and left the Tribal Chief laying with a series of superkicks. That helped get 2,430,000 people to watch the episode, and deliver a .67 rating among 18-49 year olds.

Both numbers are up week over week. Not quite to the levels that the edition after Jimmy turned on Reigns did a couple Fridays ago, but more than enough to make the blue brand the highest rated show in the demo on all of television. NBC’s Friday night coverage of US Open golf was a distant second with a .40 — and only drew 3000 more total viewers, too.

Roman’s off this week, but the announcement of a Bloodline Civil War for Money in the Bank should keep interest high before his return the following Friday in London.

Here’s a rundown of the past year’s worth of SmackDown’s numbers:

* Aired on FS1

Numbers via Showbuzz Daily