Exactly how involved Pat McAfee will be with WWE now that he’s got a high profile new gig at ESPN remains to be seen. But as he’s assured us several times since leaving his weekly SmackDown color commentary gig, he’s not planning to completely leave one his lifelong dream gigs.

Take today (June 20) for instance. Without even appearing on WWE programming, Pat Mac dropped some big news — and worked a bit of an angle at the same time.

McAfee, who’s called Indianapolis his home since kicking balls for the NFL Colts from 2009-2017, announced on The Pat McAfee Show that Fastlane is returning to the WWE calendar. The premium live event will take place in Indy’s Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Oct. 7.

That was a segue into one of Pat’s scheduled guests. Seth Rollins was supposed to be on the show to hype his World Heavyweight title defense against Bron Breakker tonight on NXT. But Paul Heyman joined via satellite instead, saying an announcement of this magnitude should be handled by “a proven champion” like his Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns... or his Wise Man, anyway.

Heyman explained that Seth is recovering from the beating Finn Bálor gave him last night. He also might have hacked Rollins’ phone so he could hijack the interview.

Fun stuff, that helps Seth sell last night’s angle, helps WWE sell tonight’s match, plants a few more seeds for a Rollins/Reigns clash somewhere down the road, and hypes the PLE — tickets for which go on sale tomorrow.

Yep, Pat Mac’s still in the business, scripted fight fans.