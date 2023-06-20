Gable Steveson plans to return to collegiate wrestling

Since he signed with WWE’s NIL program in 2021, it’s been really hard to get a good gauge on two-time NCAA champion and Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson’s pro wrestling career.

We heard he was fast-tracked for the main roster, then that WWE officials weren’t happy with his progress in training. It was announced Steveson had been diagnosed with and treated for a heart condition, after which he rejoined the developmental program full-time. Earlier this year, the 23 year old said he was aiming for another gold next summer in Paris, but later said WWE had yet to approve another Olympic bid. And just last week, Steveson said in an interview that his proper professional debut (he’s made a handful of one off appearances on WWE programming) is coming sooner than we think.

Got all that? Okay, because Gable’s now told FloWrestling he intends to use the remainder of his NCAA eligibility to wrestle for the University of Minnesota again this upcoming school year.

Steveson still has to sort out scheduling details with the WWE before his return is official, but if all goes according to plan, he will be back on the NCAA mat next season.

He left his boots on the mat after winning his second NCAA heavyweight title last year. Steveson started at Minnesota in 2018, but has one year of collegiate eligibility remaining due to NCAA COVID policy.

Based on his results since returning to amateur competition earlier this, it’s easy to see the allure of another year in college and competing internationally. He was 4-0 at April’s 2023 US Open, outscoring his opponents 44-1 en route to being named the tournament’s most outstanding wrestler. Earlier this month, he defeated 2023 NCAA champ Mason Parris at USA Wrestling’s Final X event ahead of plans to represent the national team at the World Championships in Serbia.

We’ll see where his journey takes him from there.