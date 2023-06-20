WWE NXT Gold Rush results, live blog (June 20, 2023): Seth Rollins vs. Bron Breakker

Here's a place to check results and comment along with the newest episode of WWE NXT, airing live on Tuesday night at 8PM Eastern time slot on USA Network.

Advertised for tonight’s show — the first of two straight special Gold Rush episodes — from the WWE Performance Center: Seth Rollins defends his World Heavyweight title against Bron Breakker, and Wes Lee puts his North American championship on the line against Tyler Bate. Plus, we’ll get a Triple Threat between Brooks Jensen & Josh Briggs, Edris Enofe & Malik Blade, and Hank Walker & Tank Ledger to determine the #1 contenders for NXT Tag champs Gallus, Dana Brooke vs. Cora Jade, and the Meta-Four’s Jakara Jackson & Lash Legend taking on Valentina Feroz & Yulisa Leon. Last but not least, there’ll be hype for next Tuesday’s Gold Rush show, like a Chase U pep rally for Thea Hail before she challenges Tiffany Stratton for the NXT Women’s title, and a face-to-face between Carmelo Hayes & Baron Corbin ahead of their NXT title clash. And more!

WWE NXT RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR JUNE 20