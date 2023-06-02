Four Money in the Bank qualifier matches announced for SmackDown next week

We’re still a solid month way from the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event scheduled for Sat., July 1, 2023, at the O2 Arena in London, England, but qualifying matches for the two Money in the Bank ladder matches are well underway.

So far, Ricochet, Shinsuke Nakamura, and LA Knight have qualified for the men’s match while just Zelina Vega has qualified for the women’s match.

By the end of Friday Night SmackDown next week, we’ll know at least six more (two matches were previously announced for Monday Night Raw), as the following four matches were announced for next week’s show:

BUTCH vs. Baron Corbin

Santos Escobar vs. Mustafa Ali

Michin vs. Bayley

Shotzi vs. IYO SKY

Corbin and Ali just showed up on NXT this past week to make clear they’re going after titles there, which I suppose may or may not be a spoiler for these matches. But you never know!