Roman Reigns gets a new WWE Universal championship belt

When WWE introduced the new world heavyweight championship and made it exclusive to the Monday Night Raw brand, that eliminated the need to have Roman Reigns carry around the WWE and the Universal championship. Rumors got around, then, that the company would be making a new title to gift to the man who has been carrying the torch for over 1,000 days now.

Sure enough, Triple H showed up to Friday Night SmackDown this week to unveil the brand spankin’ new title design.

BREAKING: @TripleH just unveiled a BRAND NEW Undisputed WWE Universal Championship! What do you think? #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/HH7brydNEy — WWE (@WWE) June 3, 2023

It’s pretty much the same as the WWE title, except gold with a lot of diamonds. It’s clear they wanted to stick with the same basic design but still update it in a way that’s meaningful.

What’s always been the most important is who is carrying the damn thing and Reigns has done well to make it a hugely meaningful championship.

Like it?

