Zelina Vega, LA Knight qualify for Money in the Bank ladder matches

WWE got its Money in the Bank qualifying matches started on Monday Night Raw this week, with Ricochet and Shinsuke Nakamura both getting into the men’s match. This week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown saw two more qualifiers, one on the men’s side and one for the women’s match:

Zelina Vega defeated Lacey Evans. They kicked things off during a commercial break with Evans launching a pre-match attack with the Woman’s Right while they were clearing the ring of the set pieces for “The Grayson Waller Effect.” Evans was dominant for almost the entirety of the short match but Vega took one opening to hit Code Red and scored the pinfall.

LA Knight defeated Montez Ford, even if he cheated. Ford went solo for this one, and Knight was once again hugely over, to the tune of fans cheering for all his offense while booing everything Ford did. The finish saw Ford roll Knight up but get reversed, and Knight wasn’t shy about using the ropes to assist the pinfall. The ref didn’t see it, but the fans still cheered for it.

Here, then, are the updated line-ups for both matches:

Ricochet vs. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. LA Knight vs. TBA vs. TBA vs. TBA

Zelina Vega vs. TBA vs. TBA vs. TBA vs. TBA vs. TBA

