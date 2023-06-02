Seth Rollins sets up his first world heavyweight title defense

One of the main selling points for WWE creating a new world heavyweight championship for Monday Night Raw was the fact that whoever won it would be around a lot more often than current WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. That would also mean they could defend the title far more often than major pay-per-view events.

Well, Seth Rollins has been world heavyweight champion for just a few days now and he’s already setting up his first title defense, and it’s on TV no less!

My man @WWEBigE was the last defender of the crown…..in November 2021?!??



Let’s change that.



Open Challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship is officially LIVE for THIS Monday night in Hartford!



It seems at least possible and maybe even likely that a member of The Judgment Day will be the first to answer the call, considering they’ve kicked up an issue with the new champ over who runs the red brand these days. Finn Balor has an old grudge they can always fall back to, Damian Priest has recently impressed quite literally everyone, and Dominik Mysterio’s heat speaks for itself.

