 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Seth Rollins sets up his first world heavyweight title defense

By Geno Mrosko
/ new

One of the main selling points for WWE creating a new world heavyweight championship for Monday Night Raw was the fact that whoever won it would be around a lot more often than current WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. That would also mean they could defend the title far more often than major pay-per-view events.

Well, Seth Rollins has been world heavyweight champion for just a few days now and he’s already setting up his first title defense, and it’s on TV no less!

(By the way, Big E’s reply to that tweet really takes us back. Sure do miss him.)

It seems at least possible and maybe even likely that a member of The Judgment Day will be the first to answer the call, considering they’ve kicked up an issue with the new champ over who runs the red brand these days. Finn Balor has an old grudge they can always fall back to, Damian Priest has recently impressed quite literally everyone, and Dominik Mysterio’s heat speaks for itself.

Who should answer the challenge?

We’ll find out in just a few days!

Update: That was fast!

More From Cageside Seats

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Cageside Seats Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your pro wrestling news from Cageside Seats