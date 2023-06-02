Ava’s first television match announced for June 6 NXT

NXT factions Diamond Mine and The Schism have been circling one another on Tuesday nights of late.

This past week, things came to a head after Ivy Nile jumped Ava (fka Ava Raine, real name Simone Johnson, aka Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s daughter) for interfering on The Dyad’s behalf during Rip Fowler & Jagger Reid’s match against Wes Lee & Tyler Bate. Ava returned the favor, helping to cost Nile her match against Cora Jade. That lead to a backstage confrontation...

... and now the match is official:

This will be Ava’s third-ever match, following an eight-person mixed tag at an April house show (also against Ivy & The Creeds, who were teaming with Boa) and Schism’s pre-show match with Chase U at Stand & Deliver. She and Thea Hail only worked a minute or so of that latter bout, and it will be interesting to see if Ava does more this upcoming Tuesday, and how she looks if she does.

Here’s what else has been booked for the June 6 NXT:

• Battle royal to determine NXT Women’s champion Tiffany Stratton’s first challenger • Eddy Thorpe vs. Damon Kemp • The Schism (Jagger Reid, Rip Fowler & Ava) vs. Diamond Mine (Ivy Nile and Brutus & Julisu Creed) • Ilja Dragunov returns

Who’s watching next Tuesday?