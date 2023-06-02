The return of Hurt Business reunion teases

One of the more entertaining acts of WWE’s pandemic era was The Hurt Business. Lead by Montel Vontavious Porter, with Bobby Lashley as the star and Cedric Alexander & Shelton Benjamin as their soldiers, the group at one point held the Raw Tag and WWE titles.

But in 2021, WWE wrote Alexander & Benjamin out of the group, because... reasons. They had a brief reunion later that year, but it didn’t last. MVP turned on Lashley in favor of Omos in early 2023, and that was that. The members of Hurt Business continued to talk about wanting to get the group back together in interviews, and WWE teased one around the start of the year. But when nothing came of those hints, it seemed the ship had sailed.

Or has it...

One reason WWE may have decided to break up The Hurt Business was to avoid comparisons to a somewhat similar group Roman Reigns was putting together called The Bloodline. Perhaps with that chapter of the Tribal Chief’s story entering a new phase, Triple H & team have decided to let Porter get his band back together?

The location on MVP’s post is also worth noting. Around the same time WWE was teasing a Hurt Business reunion earlier this year, there was a rumor about NXT champion Carmelo Hayes being considered for the group. Are Benjamin, Lashley & Porter scouting down at the Performance Center? Bobby was drafted to SmackDown last month, but the other three (and Omos) are free agents — and we’ve seen some free agents show up in NXT of late.

Stay tuned.