Braun Strowman comments after undergoing neck fusion surgery

Braun Strowman hasn’t wrestled since the May 1 Raw. Earlier this week, we heard that was because he was dealing with an injury that was expected to sideline for a while. That was followed by a report he was the Andrews Clinic in Birmingham, Alabama and likely headed to surgery.

The former Universal champion confirmed all of that via Instagram this morning. Strowman (whose real name is Adam Scherr) had his the C4 and C5 vertebrae in his neck fused together yesterday (June 1). The Monster Among Men vows to return from a very serious operation, but one that several others in his profession have dealt with and come back from.

Heads up if you’re squeamish about that sort of thing: The video in Braun’s post includes close-up footage of the surgical procedure.

Road to recovery starts now!!!! Level one #fusion on my c4/c5 #vertebrae was in the great hands of #DrCordover at @andrews_sports_medicine was a great experience considering. Thank you to @wwe for always taking the up most care of us. This was very scary to find out about having to have done and they were there every step of the way reassuring that I was going to have the best care possible. This will take a little bit of time to heal from. But I assure you ( in the words of the #Terminator ) I’ll be back!!!! Thank you all in advance for the well wishes. Much Love

Adam Scherr

Join us in wishing Braun the best, and hoping for a complete recovery.