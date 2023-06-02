The ratings and viewership data are in for this week’s (May 30) episode of WWE NXT.

According to PWInsider (our usual source for these things, Showbuzz Daily, hasn’t had number since Monday), last night’s show netted 578,000 viewers for a 0.16 rating point in the 18-49 year old demographic. Those are both up a bit from the previous Wednesday, and mean that NXT closed out May with their best numbers of the month.

We don’t have information on how other programs performed that night, so we’re don’t know where NXT ranked relative to the competition. We do know the show missed having to go head-to-head with the NBA or NHL Playoffs this week, so between that and the fact this was the fallout show from the brand’s Battleground PLE two nights before, this episode was set-up pretty well for success.

No basketball or hockey again next week (in fact, June 13’s possible Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Finals is the only remaining playoff contest from either league NXT could have to go up against this year). We’ll see if Shawn Michaels & his team — and the main roster “free agents” currently passing through — can keep their numbers trending up.

Here’s NXT’s audience and ratings share of the 18-49 demographic over the past year:

* Aired on SyFy

