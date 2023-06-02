SmackDown airs tonight (June 2) with a live show from Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. This is the first episode of SmackDown during the five week build towards Money in the Bank, which takes place on July 1.

Jey Uso has an impossible decision to make

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns reached 1000 days as champ last weekend, so there will be a celebration in the ring tonight to formally acknowledge his mind-boggling achievement.

It should be a triumphant night for the Tribal Chief, but instead there is a dark cloud hanging over the whole thing. That’s because Jimmy Uso superkicked him multiple times at Night of Champions, betraying Roman and causing him to lose in a tag team match that he dedicated to the Wild Samoans.

There’s no going back for Jimmy. He crossed the line and is out of The Bloodline. But things aren’t quite so clear cut for his brother Jey, who was extremely conflicted about Jimmy’s controversial decision. It’s like déjà vu all over again for Jey; he was in this same exact spot after Sami Zayn turned on Roman at Royal Rumble. Jey ultimately sided with Roman in that case because Sami was not a blood brother. However, there’s nobody Jey is closer to in this world this his brother Jimmy.

As a result, this is nearly an impossible situation for Jey to navigate. Will he attempt to broker some kind of reconciliation between Roman and Jimmy before being forced to pick a side? Does Jey finally end his loyalty to the Tribal Chief, or has Roman fucked with his head so thoroughly over the last couple of years that he is willing to turn on his own twin brother?

Is Jimmy looking to end Roman’s 1000+ day reign at Money in the Bank? Whose side is Solo Sikoa on? How does Reigns plan to stop the collapse of The Bloodline and reaffirm his position of strength within the group?

We should start to find out the answers to these questions on tonight’s episode of SmackDown.

The rest of the title scene

Will WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn continue to show up on SmackDown in order to accelerate the collapse of The Bloodline, or will they take a break from the blue brand for a little while after getting the last laugh on Reigns and Sikoa at Night of Champions?

United States Champion Austin Theory retained the gold against Sheamus last week, with some help from Pretty Deadly. Will the Brawling Brutes come looking for payback in a six-man tag team match?

Asuka is the new Raw Women’s Champion, which means the belt is still stuck on SmackDown. How will Bianca Belair react after her lengthy run as champion came to a shocking and abrupt halt?

Raw stars Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler are the new WWE Women’s tag team champions, so they are now allowed to appear on SmackDown. Then again, SmackDown star AJ Styles was allowed to show up on Raw even though he doesn’t have a tag team belt, so it seems like folly to abide by these unenforced brand split rules.

Other stuff to keep an eye on

- LA Knight is rumored to be a leading candidate to win the Money in the Bank ladder match. In order for that to be possible, he’ll have to first qualify for the match. Knight can put all of that into motion when he goes one-on-one with Montez Ford tonight in a MITB qualifier.

- On the women’s side, Zelina Vega vs. Lacey Evans is booked for tonight as another MITB qualifier. Vega has been somewhat pushed of late as a member of the LWO, whereas Lacey is rarely on TV. Therefore, it appears that Vega has the edge.

- Creative needs to find something for Bobby Lashley to do. Will he be booked in an upcoming MITB qualifying match?

- Will AJ Styles also decide to chase a spot in the Money in the Bank ladder match after failing to win the new world heavyweight championship at Night of Champions? Or is that jabroni Karrion Kross looking for a rematch with the Phenomenal One?

- Cameron Grimes was attacked by Baron Corbin last week. Corbin has since decided to pursue the NXT championship. Does that mean his story with Cameron is on hold for a bit?

- Dakota Kai is injured and the rest of Damage CTRL is on the brink of falling apart. How much longer will it be until IYO SKY realizes she no longer needs Bayley by her side?

- It’s been a little while since we’ve seen free agent Omos. Could a move to Friday nights be in store for the big man?

- Will Charlotte Flair return to WWE television for the build to Money in the Bank, or is she waiting until SummerSlam?

What will you be looking for on SmackDown?