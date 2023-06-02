WWE Friday Night SmackDown comes waltzing back into our lives tonight (June 2, 2023) with a live show emanating from Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, featuring all the fallout from the Night of Champions Premium Live Event that went down this past Saturday in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Advertised for tonight: Roman Reigns has a formal celebration to acknowledge his 1000 days as Universal champion.

Tonight’s show also features two Money in the Bank qualifying matches (Montez Ford vs. LA Knight, Zelina Vega vs. Lacey Evans), the Tribal Chief’s reaction to Jimmy Uso’s shocking betrayal, and more!

Come right back here at 8 pm ET when the SmackDown live blog kicks off once the show starts on FOX. It will be below this line here. (Note: Links to illegal streams are prohibited. Pics and GIFs are allowed.)

WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR JUNE 2