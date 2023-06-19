Trish Stratus qualifies for Money in the Bank ladder match

Coming into this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw, there was one spot left in the women’s Money in the Bank ladder match scheduled for Sat., July 1, 2023, at the O2 Arena in London, England. That spot would be decided in a match pitting Raquel Rodriguez vs. Trish Stratus.

Before ever going out for the match, Rodriguez had a confrontation with Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley, making clear if she wins the contract she’ll be cashing it in on Ripley. Spoiler alert?

Nope!

In the ensuing match, Becky Lynch got involved late, attacking Zoey Stark at ringside. When Stratus came out to put a stop to it and engage Lynch, Becky dropped her too. Unfortunately, the referee saw this and called for the bell.

Stratus was declared the winner via disqualification and she has now qualified for the match.

The updated list of participants:

Becky Lynch

Zoey Stark

Zelina Vega

IYO SKY

Bayley

Trish Stratus

