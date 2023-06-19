Logan Paul added to Money in the Bank ladder match

Logan Paul made his return to Monday Night Raw this week in Cleveland, Ohio. He sat atop a ladder under the two Money in the Bank briefcases hanging above the ring and started cutting a babyface promo about how great Ohio is and all the legends — like himself — to come from there.

And then, the swerve, the best thing he ever did was leave.

It was only then that he found success. The place sucks, it’s too cold, all that good stuff. But he promises to bring glory back to the town because he called in a favor and got the executives at WWE to add him to the Money in the Bank ladder match on Sat., July 1, 2023, at the O2 Arena in London, England.

BREAKING: @LoganPaul has officially been added to the Men's #MITB Ladder Match at WWE Money in the Bank live on Saturday, July 1 at @TheO2 in London! pic.twitter.com/7wXFLABpc2 — WWE (@WWE) June 20, 2023

That brings the official list of entrants up to seven:

Logan Paul

Ricochet

Shinsuke Nakamura

Damian Priest

LA Knight

BUTCH

Santos Escobar

That’s one hell of a group of talent.

Speaking of, draft be damned, the entirety of the field sans Priest showed up to respond to Paul’s declaration to stake their claim as the prospective winner of the match, and then kick off a brawl.

This year’s ladder match should be a damn good time.

